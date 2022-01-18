India logs 2,38,018 new COVID cases, 310 fresh deaths

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 14.92 per cent amid a sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate has declined to 14.43 per cent.



With the administration of nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 158.04 crore as of Tuesday morning.



More than 13.25 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.

