India logs 2,541 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths in past 24 hrs

Also in the same period, an additional 30 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 522,223.



The number of India's active caseload has increased to 16,522, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 1,862 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,21,341. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.