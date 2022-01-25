India logs 2,55,874 fresh COVID-19 cases, 614 daily fatalities

The death toll has climbed to 4,90,462 with 614 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The ministry said that active cases have decreased to 22,36,842 and comprise 5.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.15 per cent.

A reduction of 12,493 cases has been recorded in active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.52 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 17.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,70,71, 898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent, it said.