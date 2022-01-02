India logs 27,553 new COVID cases, 284 fresh fatalities

Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala 109.

India's Covid tally rose to 3,48,89,132 with 27,553 fresh cases, while the active cases have increased to 1,22,801, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,81,770 with 284 more fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases have increased to 1,22,801 comprising 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.