India logs 2,86,384 new COVID cases, 573 fresh fatalities

The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have decreased to 22,02,472 and comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent, according to the ministry.