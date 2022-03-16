India logs 2,876 fresh Covid-19 cases, 98 deaths

Also in the same period, a total of 7,52, 818 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.05 crore cumulative tests.



There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.44 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.38 per cent.



On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.60 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,11,93,183 sessions.