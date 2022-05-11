India logs 2,897 Covid cases in last 24 hrs, 54 deaths

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reported a rise at 0.61 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 0.74 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 4,72,190 tests were conducted across the country increasing the overall to 84.19 crore.



As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 190.67 crore, achieved via 2,37,57,172 sessions.