India logs 30,757 new COVID cases, 541 fresh fatalities

The death toll has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the last 11 consecutive days.

The active cases have declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.03 per cent, the health ministry said.

The recovery rate had last crossed the 98 per cent-mark on January 5, when it was 98.01 per cent.

There has been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.