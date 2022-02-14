India logs 34,113 new COVID cases, 346 fresh fatalities

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,011 with 346 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 4,78,882, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.68 per cent, the ministry said.