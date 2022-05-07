India logs 3,805 new Covid cases, 22 deaths

In the same period, there were 22 additional Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,024.



The active caseload also increased to 20,303 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 3,168 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,54,416. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.