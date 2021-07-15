India logs 41,806 COVID-19 cases, 581 deaths in 24 hours

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 39,130 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,01,43,850 till date.



The Ministry said that a total of 39,13,40,491 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 34,97,058 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 43,80,11,958 samples have been tested up to July 14 for Covid-19. Of these 19,43,488 samples were tested on Wednesday.