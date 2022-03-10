India logs 4,184 new COVID cases, 104 fresh fatalities

The death toll climbed to 5,15,459 with 104 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,474 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.48 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.