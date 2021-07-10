India logs 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 1,206 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, July 10: India recorded 42,766 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 1,206 deaths, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

This is the 32nd consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.



The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,55,033 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,07,145 deaths so far.