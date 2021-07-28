India logs 43,645 new COVID-19 cases, 640 deaths

New Delhi, Jul 28: India recorded 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took its tally to 3,14,84,605 while 640 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,22,022, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it stated.

The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.