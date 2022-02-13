India logs 44,877 new COVID cases, 684 fresh fatalities

India logged 44,877 infections, while the death toll climbed to 5,08,665 with 684 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A total of 37,379 people had tested positive for the infection in a day on January 4.

The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for seven consecutive days

The active cases comprise 1.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.55 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 73,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.