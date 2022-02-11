India logs 58,077 new COVID cases, 657 fresh deaths

The recovery of 1,50,407 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,13,31,158. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.17 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 14,91,678 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.78 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.76 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 3.89 per cent.