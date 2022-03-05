India logs 5,921 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths

The death toll from the pandemic has climbed to 5,14,878 with 289 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The count of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below one lakh for 27 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.65 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 6,019 cases has been recorded in the active infection count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.63 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.84 per cent, according to the ministry.