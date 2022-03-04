India logs 6,396 new Covid cases, 201 deaths

Also in the same period, a total of 9,23,351 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.09 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has come down to 0.90 per cent while the daily positivity rate has further fallen at 0.69 per cent.



With the administration of over 24.84 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's inoculation coverage has reached 178.29 crore as of Friday morning. This has been achieved through 2,06,05,684 sessions.