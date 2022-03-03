India logs 6,561 new COVID cases, 142 fresh deaths

The death toll has climbed to 5,14,388 with 142 more people succumbing to the disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.



It was for 25 consecutive days that India recorded less than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases.



Active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate improved to 98.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.



A reduction of 8,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day.