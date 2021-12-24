India logs 6,650 new COVID cases, 374 fatalities; Omicron tally rises to 358

The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of cases to 3,47,72,626, while the count of active cases has declined to 77,516.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,79,133, with 374 daily fatalities being recorded, it showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 57 days.