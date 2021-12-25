India logs 7,189 new COVID cases, 387 fatalities; Omicron tally rises to 415

Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

India's Covid tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, the data showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.

The active cases have declined to 77,032 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.