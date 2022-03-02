India logs 7,554 new COVID cases, 223 fresh fatalities

The death toll climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 24 consecutive days.The active cases comprises 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.



A reduction of 6,792 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.