India logs 7,946 new Covid cases, 37 deaths

The new fatalities have increased the nationwide death toll to 5,27,911.



The active caseload of the country has dipped to 62,748, accounting for 0.14 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 9,828 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,38,45,680. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent.