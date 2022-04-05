India logs 795 new COVID-19 cases, 58 fresh fatalities

A total of 5,21,416 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,789 from Maharashtra, 68,130 from Kerala, 40,055 from Karnataka,38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,154 from Delhi, 23,496 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,199 from West Bengal.



The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.