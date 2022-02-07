India logs 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 895 more deaths

This is the first time in around 32 days that daily cases have dropped below one lakh.

The death toll climbed to 5,02,874 with 895 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of active cases in the country has declined further to 11,08,938, comprising 2.62 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,16,073 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.18 per cent, the ministry said.