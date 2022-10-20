India moving fast to reduce carbon emissions, carbon footprint per head is 1.5 tonne: PM Modi

Citing an example, he said a person drives car for five km to reach gym, by doing so, he is adding to the carbon emission, instead if he runs up to the gym, it will help in protecting the climate."



"If we will protect nature, nature will protect us," the Prime Minister said.



"Few years ago, the country decided to switch over to LED bulbs and installed 160 crore bulbs in year leading to reduction in carbon emission by 10 million tonne. This benefit is going to last for years to come," he said.