India must be a developed nation in 25 years: PM Modi lists five pledges

PM Modi said that India must be a developed nation in 25 years. As we enter the Amrit Kaal, we must resolve to fulfil the dreams of India's freedom fighters.



"We must resolve to work towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and remove any vestiges of colonialism from any corner or in our hearts," said the Prime Minister.



"In the coming years, we have to focus on 'Panchpran' (5 pledges). First: to move forward with bigger resolutions and resolve of developed India; second: to erase all traces of servitude; third: be proud of our legacy; fourth: the strength of unity; and fifth: the duties of citizens that also includes the PM and CMs," said PM Modi.