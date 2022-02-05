India not to be intimidated by new experimentation being done by Pakistan: Jitendra Singh

He said if there is any pending issue between Pakistan and India it is that part of Jammu and Kashmir which continues to be under the illegal occupation of the neighbouring country.

Talking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office said there is nothing to feel perturbed about it (Pakistan observing Kashmir solidarity day). We are well equipped (to face any challenge).

He was responding to a question about 'Kashmir solidarity day' being observed in Pakistan on February 5 since 1990 and the toolkits' reportedly dispatched by Islamabad this year to different embassies across the globe to garner support for its Kashmir policy.

Right from the midnight of partition in 1947, Pakistan could not reconcile with the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India and therefore they are trying all tricks in their book. They tried three wars, are trying infiltration, and the thousand wounds theory by causing insurgency.

Now they are using modern toolkits and the available new technology. But India is much more responsive and dynamic both as a nation and a state not to be intimidated by all these new experiments being done by our hostile neighbor, the minister said.