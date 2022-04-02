India records 1,260 new Covid cases, 83 deaths; active case count falls to 13K

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.



The 83 new fatalities include 79 from Kerala.



A total of 5,21,264 deaths linked to coronavirus have so far been reported in the country. This includes 1,47,785 from Maharashtra, 67,992 from Kerala, 40,054 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,153 from Delhi, 23,496 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.



The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.