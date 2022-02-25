India records 13,166 new COVID cases, 302 fresh fatalities

The death toll climbed to 5,13,226 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 19 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 14,124 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.