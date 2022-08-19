India records 15,754 fresh COVID cases; 39 deaths

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and 50 lakh on September 16, the same year.



India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.



The 39 new fatalities were composed of eight from Delhi, six from Maharashtra,four from Karnataka, three each from Punjab, Rajastha, and West Bengal, two each from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.