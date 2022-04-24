India records 2,593 new Covid cases, 44 deaths

Also in the same period, an additional 44 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,22,193.



The number of India's active caseload has increased to 15,873, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 1,755 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,19,479. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.