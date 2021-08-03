India records 30,549 Coronavirus infections, active cases fall after six days

New Delhi, Aug 3: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Tuesday with 30,549 more people testing positive for the disease while the active caseload declined after six days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,25,195 with 422 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases came down to 4,04,958, which comprises 1.28 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 97.38 per cent, it showed.