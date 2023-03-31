India records 3,095 new Covid cases

New Delhi, March 31: India reported 3,095 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this addition, the active cases stand at 15,208.

In view of the rising cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting on Friday to review the situation.

"We are on alert, Covid-19 situation in Delhi being closely monitored," said Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.