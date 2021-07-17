India records 38,079 fresh COVID-19 cases, 560 deaths

New Delhi, Jul 17: India recorded 38,079 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,64,908, while the death toll reached 4,13,091 with 560 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.







The active cases have declined to 4,24,025 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.



It said that active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 6,397 in a span of 24 hours.