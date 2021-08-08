India records 39,070 new COVID-19 cases, 491 fresh fatalities

The active cases have declined to 4,06,822 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 5,331 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10, 99,771, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.