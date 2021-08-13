India records 40,120 fresh COVID-19 cases, 585 new deaths

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry said the number of active cases has declined to 3,85,227 or 1.20 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.46 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Also, 19,70,495 tests were conducted Thursday, taking the cumulative tests carried out so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,94,70,779.