India records 41,157 fresh COVID-19 cases,518 fatalities

New Delhi, Jul 18: India logged 41,157 new Coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.



The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.



It said that active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours.