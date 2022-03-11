India records 4,194 new Covid cases, 255 deaths

Also in the same period, a total of 8,12,365 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.68 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.55 per cent while the daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 0.52 per cent.



With the administration of over 16.73 lakhs Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's inoculation coverage has reached 179.72 crore as of Friday morning. This has been achieved through 2,09,78,959 sessions.