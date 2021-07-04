India records 43k COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, July 4: India on Sunday recorded 955 deaths and added 43,071 new cases of Covid-19 in past 24 hours, less than Saturday, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

On July 3 India recorded 738 deaths, lowest since April 8. India on Friday crossed four lakh deaths due to Covid. With six lakh deaths, the US is at the top of the list followed by Brazil with 5.2 lakh deaths due to the coronavirus.

