India records 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

An increase of 784 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed.



Also, 18,93,800 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 42,52,25,897, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 17 consecutive days, the ministry said.



The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.37 per cent, according to the health ministry.