India records 8,329 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fatalities

A total of 8,329 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757, with 10 fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.



The active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.



An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.