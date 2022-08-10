India records more than 16,000 new Covid cases, 54 deaths

According to the ministry, 207.03 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.



The 48 new fatalities include seven each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, five from West Bengal, three each from Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram, two each from Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Nagaland.