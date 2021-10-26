India reports 12,428 new COVID cases, 356 fresh fatalities

With the fresh cases, the total tally climbed to 3,42,02,202, while the death toll climbed to 4,55,068 with 356 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,83,318, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.