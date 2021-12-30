India reports 13,154 new COVID cases, Omicron tally reaches 961

India's active caseload is 82,402, which account for 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



Also in the same period, a total of 11,99,252 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the total tally to 67.64 crore.



The weekly positivity rate at 0.76 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 46 days now.



The daily positivity rate at 1.10 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last 87 days and less than 3 per cent for 122 consecutive days now.