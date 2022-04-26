India reports 1,399 fresh COVID deaths, 2,483 cases

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has reported a decline at 15,636 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



In the same period, 1,399 Covid deaths were reported. Of the total deaths, 1,347 took place in Assam, said the ministry. With fresh fatalities, the nationwide death toll has mounted to 5,23,622.



The recovery of 1,970 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,23,311. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.