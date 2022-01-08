India reports 1,41,986 new COVID cases, 285 deaths

Due to the ongoing massive spike of cases, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 5.66 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 9.28 per cent.



With the administration of over 90 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 150.61 crore as of Saturday morning.



More than 17.88 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states and UTs, according to the Ministry.