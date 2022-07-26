India reports 14,830 new COVID-19 cases, 36 fatalities

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.53 per cent, according to the data.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,46,829, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it showed.



According to the ministry, 202.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.