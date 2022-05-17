India reports 1,569 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

In the same period, the country reported 19 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,260.



The active caseload of the country has also marginally declined to 16,400 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 2,467 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,84,710. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.