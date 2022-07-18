India reports 16,935 new Covid infections, 51 deaths

In the same period, 51 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,760.



Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,44,264 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the total positive cases.



The recovery of 16,069 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,97,510. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.